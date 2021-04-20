Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

24e Design Co.

24 East Broughton Street
Website
| +1 912-233-2274
24e Design Company: A Modern Design Lover's Dream Savannah Georgia United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

24e Design Company: A Modern Design Lover's Dream

24e Design Company definitely should be on the list if you're in the market for home goods with a distinctly contemporary Southern flair. You'll find an eclectic mix: high-quality bedroom sets, unique light fixtures, furniture with clean lines, interesting throw pillows, and comfortable bed linens. In the midst of the modern furniture, are the peeling plaster walls and original open-beamed ceiling. Located in the heart of the historic district at 24 East Broughton Street, the contrast will remind you of Savannah's rich history and it gives 24e its own unique charm.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points