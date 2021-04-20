24e Design Co.

24e Design Company: A Modern Design Lover's Dream
24e Design Company definitely should be on the list if you're in the market for home goods with a distinctly contemporary Southern flair. You'll find an eclectic mix: high-quality bedroom sets, unique light fixtures, furniture with clean lines, interesting throw pillows, and comfortable bed linens. In the midst of the modern furniture, are the peeling plaster walls and original open-beamed ceiling. Located in the heart of the historic district at 24 East Broughton Street, the contrast will remind you of Savannah's rich history and it gives 24e its own unique charm.