Tasting Room With A View

I found a new reason to go to Alameda Point besides the monthly antiques fair and the homeless-helping bike shop, Changing Gears. The Rock Wall Tasting room is also there, pouring a range of wines produced in the old hangar next door. I especially liked the Rock Wall Sauvignon Blanc and John Robert Eppler's Petite Sirah--and did I mention the straight-on view of the San Francisco skyline?