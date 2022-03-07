Where are you going?
23 Bar & Gallery

92 ซอย นานา Khwaeng Pom Prap, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
+66 80 264 4471
Tue - Sun 8pm - 1am

When 23 Bar, a legendary dive, closed, Bangkok’s late-night crowd lost one of the city’s best places for good times and solid music. Thankfully, the bar has re-emerged on the hip Soi Nana strip in the Old City. While the tiny shophouse doesn’t offer the same space for dancing to the indie music–centric playlist overseen by the owner, the overall ethos is in keeping with the long-term spirit of the place. Indeed, some might say that there’s something a bit Groundhog Day about the music, which tends to rely on tried-and-true crowd pleasers. Nevertheless, the friendly vibe and the generous drinks make it worth repeat visits.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
