Unlikely art: Façade of found objects--RED!

In Bisbee, Arizona , a quirky mile-high mining town not far from the Mexican border, you'll come across this façade on winding Tombstone Canyon Rd, just north of the Victorian center--unlikely art including etch-a-sketches and firemen's helmets. RED! In pseudo-art-historianese, a description might read: "a fine example of early 21st-c. monochromatic neo-dadaism using objets trouvés." Down the road, grab a beer in Brewery Gulch.