20th Century Cafe

198 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Website
| +1 415-621-2380
Enjoy Bavarian Treats in Hayes Valley San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun 10am - 4pm
Wed - Fri 8am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 5pm

On a sunny Hayes Valley corner is 20th Century Café, and though it may be a recent addition to the neighborhood, the pastries you’ll find their are firmly rooted in tradition.

Opened last summer by former Range pastry chef Michelle Polzine and inspired by the culinary traditions of Budapest, Vienna, and Prague, 20th Century Café is an ode to retro style and Eastern European food—think pierogis with plum reserves, bagels with lox, potato knish, and linzertortes.

Make sure to save room for a slice of Polzine’s Russian honey cake: multiple thin layers of fluffy cake soaked in honey cream frosting.

20th Century Café is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 am to 6 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

