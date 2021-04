201 E McNab Rd 201 E McNab Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA

Bratwurst for Breakfast Known for bratwurst breakfasts and fresh squeezed juices, Cypress Nook remains a well-rated favorite among locals. German-American fare is served in a charming cottage—the same building where the restaurant began in 1948.

Hearty breakfasts and lunches are most popular, but the restaurant recently began serving dinner as well.

Hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.