2 Birds, 1 Stone
Sneak off the bustling 14th Street Corridor onto S Street NW, where an inconspicuous sign points you downstairs to an "apartment" door. Inside is a vibrant 60-seat lounge decorated with whitewashed walls, stylish leather booths, bird sculptures, and . . . a painted mural of two birds getting pelted by a bouncing stone? This quirky speakeasy serves wine, craft beer, and a rotating menu of killer cocktails like the Shaker Heights, Stirred, made with Tapatio Blanco tequila, grapefruit syrup, and bitters. The comic book–style menu drawn by owner Adam Bernbach is an extra-special touch.