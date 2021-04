1933 10 Shajing Rd, Hongkou Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085

A Reinvented Abattoir A former slaughterhouse, 1933 is an Art Deco landmark nestled in Hongkou. Repurposed as a "creative space," the building now houses a number of food and beverage outlets as well as shops and event spaces.



Open Daily 8:30am-10pm