19 Main St

Best Cookies In Litchfield County! If you find yourself in the tiny town of Salisbury in beautiful Litchfield County, Connecticut, make a beeline for Sweet William's Bakery at 19 Main Street for the most delicious cookies in Connecticut.



Sweet William's offers six varieties of pre-packaged cookies - Lemon Shortbread, Chocolate Chip, Crispy Chocolate Chip Pecan, Ginger Molasses, Oatmeal Raisin, and Crunchy Oatmeal Cranberry - but they also offer single-serve cookies that are freshly-baked, buttery, large enough to share (not that you'd want to) and delicious. These Ginger Molasses cookies were divine!



Sweet William's recently started serving hot drinks, including espresso, cappuccino, latte, tea, and hot chocolate, so you'll find something you like to go with your cookie or pastry.



If you happen to visit the charming, quintessentially New England town of Salisbury, Connecticut, make sure to head to Sweet William's for a tasty treat.