1888 Hotel
139 Murray Street
| +61 2 8586 1888
The World's First Instagram HotelHotel Group, 8 Hotels, has brought an innovative concept to shutterbugs and digital marketing promoting itself as the world's first instagram hotel in Sydney.
Instagrammers with followers of more than 10,000 are granted a free night's stay and there's a designated "selfie" space with a frame in the contemporary lobby. There's also a self-guided insta-walk tour you can take for photo stops in nearby Darling Harbour.
Plush beds make for a cozy stay and in-room ipads offering information on the hotel and city are convenient. There is free access to the nearby Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre when you show your room key. Another option is to dine-in at the hotel's bar, where cocktails are crafted from Australian liquors and custom made on request.
A must for an insta-worthy stay!