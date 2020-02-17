The country's first wine history museum
Day trips are de rigueur when in San Francisco
, and Napa Valley
is by far the most popular. And where else would you expect to find the country's first wine history museum? French winemaker Jean-Charles Boisset, who oversees who has amassed a portfolio of 25 historic wineries around the world, including Raymond Vineyards, DeLoach Vineyards and Buena Vista Winery in Napa Valley, recently opened this eye-catching museum-tasting room called 1881 Napa inside a two-story victorian mansion that dates to, you guessed it, 1881. Browse a collection of historic winemaking tools from Europe and the United States along with antique decanters and bottles, and other artifacts from early Napa Valley wine-pioneering days. Visitors will also learn about the 16 sub-appellations of Napa Valley and are invited to taste wines from throughout the region. An added bonus: the museum is adjacent to Oakville Grocery, California’s oldest continually operating grocery store, also owned by Boisset, which happens to be a great spot for stocking up your picnic basket and pantry. 1881 Napa is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. While entry is complimentary, there is a fee for tasting and reservations are recommended.