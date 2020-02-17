Where are you going?
Day trips are de rigueur when in San Francisco, and Napa Valley is by far the most popular. And where else would you expect to find the country's first wine history museum? French winemaker Jean-Charles Boisset, who oversees who has amassed a portfolio of 25 historic wineries around the world, including Raymond Vineyards, DeLoach Vineyards and Buena Vista Winery in Napa Valley, recently opened this eye-catching museum-tasting room called 1881 Napa inside a two-story victorian mansion that dates to, you guessed it, 1881. Browse a collection of historic winemaking tools from Europe and the United States along with antique decanters and bottles, and other artifacts from early Napa Valley wine-pioneering days. Visitors will also learn about the 16 sub-appellations of Napa Valley and are invited to taste wines from throughout the region. An added bonus: the museum is adjacent to Oakville Grocery, California’s oldest continually operating grocery store, also owned by Boisset, which happens to be a great spot for stocking up your picnic basket and pantry. 1881 Napa is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. While entry is complimentary, there is a fee for tasting and reservations are recommended.
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

