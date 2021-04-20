1851 S Bell St
1851 S Bell St
Artomatic: Art for AllArtomatic is a free, month-long art festival held in unused spaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Nine floors of an Arlington office building slated for demolition were converted into a giant venue for visual art, performances, films, and workshops in 2012, for example. The show is unique because it's not curated or judged: Anyone can participate. Visitors wander through maze-like galleries discovering pieces that range from ridiculous to sublime, but they're always entertaining. Though the festival is sometimes criticized for the inconsistent quality of work, it's refreshing to see art presented in a democratic and communal setting. Check the website for the next installment.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Artomatic Peep Show
Artomatic is a free, month-long art festival held in an unused DC-area space. One of the event's top highlights is the Peep Show gallery. The marshmallow-filled dioramas on display are finalists from the Washington Post's annual Peeps Diorama contest.
My favorite 2012 entry was "Black Peep," a spoof on the District's popular alternative music venue, the Black Cat. The artist humorously captured the spirit of the club at night and did a brilliant job of transforming Peeps into credible DC hipsters.
My favorite 2012 entry was "Black Peep," a spoof on the District's popular alternative music venue, the Black Cat. The artist humorously captured the spirit of the club at night and did a brilliant job of transforming Peeps into credible DC hipsters.