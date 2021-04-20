1851 S Bell St 1851 S Bell St

Artomatic: Art for All Artomatic is a free, month-long art festival held in unused spaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Nine floors of an Arlington office building slated for demolition were converted into a giant venue for visual art, performances, films, and workshops in 2012, for example. The show is unique because it's not curated or judged: Anyone can participate. Visitors wander through maze-like galleries discovering pieces that range from ridiculous to sublime, but they're always entertaining. Though the festival is sometimes criticized for the inconsistent quality of work, it's refreshing to see art presented in a democratic and communal setting. Check the website for the next installment.