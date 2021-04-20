1837 Bed & Breakfast
If strolling the genteel streets of Charleston and admiring the gracious old homes stirs you, a room at the 1837 Bed & Breakfast might be the place to indulge your fantasies. The family-owned inn, comprising a historic Federal-style home and separate carriage house, features nine rooms with private entrances and bathrooms along with canopy rice beds (named for the decorative motif of the 18th-century cash crop, and built high off the ground to allow for better circulation in hot Southern summers). Generous porches and rocking chairs on each floor of the main house invite socializing or daydreaming. Be sure to get up early so you can make it back here in time for afternoon tea each day, which generally features homemade goodies like freshly baked bundt cake with seasonal fruit. Free parking can be tight, but a space is allocated for each room. The location allows for an easy walk or taxi ride to King Street or most anything in downtown Charleston.