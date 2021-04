Shopping on Seventeenth

The 17th Avenue SW shopping district has you covered for everything from custom leather goods from Eric Goodwin, to unique footwear at Gallery Pope. While the street boasts plenty of eye candy for the die-hard fashionista ( Dick and Janes USED House of Vintage ), good luck tearing yourself away from Purr with its menswear from Ben Sherman, fun dresses from Chula, sleek bags from Free People, and repurposed necklaces from Erica Weiner.