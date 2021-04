1775 Naramata Rd 1775 Naramata Rd, Penticton, BC V2A 8T8, Canada

A Winery with a View: Bench 1775 The Okanagan Valley has over 160 wineries with more popping up every year. One of the newer additions is Bench 1775 with one of the largest patios over looking the lake, a roomy tasting area and delicious wine to boot.



Be sure to try the Chill blend for a true patio sipper in this new world of wine.



Naramata/Penticton was also the host city for the Wine Bloggers' Conference in June of 2013.