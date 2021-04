1700 Gold Coast Hwy 1700 Gold Coast Hwy, Burleigh Heads QLD 4220, Australia

Burleigh's best beachside fish & chips I love this corner fish & chip shop in Burleigh, that dishes up generous servings of fish & chips as well as smoothies, sandwiches and other pub-style food. Casual, friendly atmosphere with views across to Burleigh beach - perfect for a lazy day in Burleigh.