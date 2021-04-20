17 Mile House Farm Park

17 Mile House

Residents can step back in time during a visit to 17 Mile House, a 150-year old property which served as an important resting stop for pioneers traveling on the Cherokee/Smoky Hill wagon trails in the 1860’s.



This County-designated heritage area includes a historic house, red barn, silo and milk shed, which were restored to their known condition in the early 1900's, as well as two replica windmills and 30 acres of open space. The Farm Park also features a trail head to connect to the Cherry Creek Regional Trail, picnic tables, a parking lot and restroom.



In winter, when covered by snow, the entire area is sparkling. It's also the perfect place to walk in fresh, unspoiled snow. Kids will love it.