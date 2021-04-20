167 Latrobe Terrace 167 Latrobe Terrace

Parading through Paddington This was taken outside the locally famous Antique Barn, looking down the street past cafes and boutiques, at the start of the long stretch of famous ( at least in Brisbane) Paddington shopping.



Paddington's main road is a shopper's paradise, lined with boutiques featuring local designers as well as an abundance of vintage and secondhand stores - probably the highest concentration of vintage in Brisbane!



It's not just clothes and accessories either - Paddington is now home to forward thinking interior design houses with funky wares, as well as florists and bookshops.



Cafes dot the shopping stretch, with loads of independent haunts that each have their own style and our locally loved - Sunday mornings are always busy!

Lots of shops, including new fashion boutique We Live Like This, gorgeous homewares stores Hamptons Living and Blake & Taylor, the locally renowned Paddington Antique Barn and one of my favourites, Black Cat Books, all have their own cafes inside the store - making shopping and catching up with friends even easier.