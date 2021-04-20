15th Street Fisheries

Dinner on the Intracoastal at 15th St. Fisheries

In sunny South Florida, the perfect restaurant would most likely be described by having great food, located on the water with great views, boat parking, and really great service. Well "The Fisheries" definitely has all of those criteria met.



This restaurant is located in an old boat house style building overlooking the Fort Lauderdale Marina and the 17th St. Causeway Bridge. If your looking for a place with charm and character, this is the place. Here you can feed the fish in the marina or eat fresh seafood cooked to perfection. The first floor offers a casual dinning experience with a bar like atmosphere. Step upstairs and enjoy a formal dinning experience with dim lighting and great service as a special waitress will keep your bread basket filled with an assortment of freshly baked breads (I recommend the rum raisin). Order a glass of wine with your meal, oh and make sure you save room for dessert. I promise you will not be disappointed.