15th Street Fisheries
1900 SE 15th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
| +1 954-763-2777
Photo courtesy of 15th Street Fisheries
More info
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Fine Dining, Fun Bar, and Tarpon Feeding in Fort LauderdaleArrive by boat or auto at this fun, local seafood eatery tucked inside the famous Fort Lauderdale Marina to experience breathtaking views of the 17th Street Causeway drawbridge.
Seafood dominates the menu, from shrimp ‘n’ grits with trugole cheese and applewood-smoked bacon to wild blue crab cakes with double mustard cream, scallions, tropical slaw, and yuzu tobiko.
One of the major attractions is that you can feed the tarpon that crowd the dock while you sip icy cocktails from one of the many in-house bars.
At the bar, the casual party scene lasts well into the evening, with $5 happy hour specials and live entertainment.
The vibe turns more upscale on the upper decks, where you'll try fine wine and award-winning cuisine. You can't beat the views of the marina and downtown Fort Lauderdale from here.
Photo courtesy of 15th Street Fisheries.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Dinner on the Intracoastal at 15th St. Fisheries
In sunny South Florida, the perfect restaurant would most likely be described by having great food, located on the water with great views, boat parking, and really great service. Well "The Fisheries" definitely has all of those criteria met.
This restaurant is located in an old boat house style building overlooking the Fort Lauderdale Marina and the 17th St. Causeway Bridge. If your looking for a place with charm and character, this is the place. Here you can feed the fish in the marina or eat fresh seafood cooked to perfection. The first floor offers a casual dinning experience with a bar like atmosphere. Step upstairs and enjoy a formal dinning experience with dim lighting and great service as a special waitress will keep your bread basket filled with an assortment of freshly baked breads (I recommend the rum raisin). Order a glass of wine with your meal, oh and make sure you save room for dessert. I promise you will not be disappointed.
This restaurant is located in an old boat house style building overlooking the Fort Lauderdale Marina and the 17th St. Causeway Bridge. If your looking for a place with charm and character, this is the place. Here you can feed the fish in the marina or eat fresh seafood cooked to perfection. The first floor offers a casual dinning experience with a bar like atmosphere. Step upstairs and enjoy a formal dinning experience with dim lighting and great service as a special waitress will keep your bread basket filled with an assortment of freshly baked breads (I recommend the rum raisin). Order a glass of wine with your meal, oh and make sure you save room for dessert. I promise you will not be disappointed.