1526 Pike Pl

85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
+1 206-682-7453
The Market's Best Hum Bao Seattle Washington United States

The Market's Best Hum Bao

It might sound like an unlikely combination, but go with it. Envision: a big yeasty roll, slightly sweet, browned just to perfection, soft and filled with Chinese barbeque pork -- that's hum bao. Get some at Mee Sum Pastry in Seattle's Pike Place Market. It's literally a hole-in-the-wall. In fact, it has been voted Seattle's "best hole-in-the-wall." Sweet. Savory. Bread. Meat. On an overcast day with a salty wind coming off Elliott Bay--Pacific NW/Chinese comfort food.

On my first visit, and then during the decade that I called Seattle home, I was a regular at Mee Sum. Have a taste, and you'll become one too...

[For those familiar with dim sum--think of 'hum bao' as 'char siu bao' on steroids!]
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

