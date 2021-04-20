Where are you going?
1509 Zaanse Schans

Zaanse Schans, 1509 Zaandam, Netherlands
A Tourist Trap Worth Falling Into: Zaanse Schans Zaandam The Netherlands

A Tourist Trap Worth Falling Into: Zaanse Schans

Yes, it's a re-creation of a Dutch village. And the parking lot is full of tour buses. And there's the world's largest wooden shoe that's big enough to sit in. But where else are you going to see someone actually make wooden shoes? The machine is like the one used to make keys. It cuts the new shoe from a block of fresh poplar wood by following the contours of a model of the same size. And the best part? After its all carved away, the guy blows into the shoe and water that's held in the wood comes gushing out. That's the big finish to the demo. Another Dutch cliche, like windmills, that's actually quite interesting. 

By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

