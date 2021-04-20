15 Via Bel Canto

French Bistro on the Lake
Many business people left Lake Las Vegas
during the recession, which was especially hard for this area, but tireless chef/owner Bernard Tordjman rolled up his sleeves and worked even harder. Known as one of the most passionate community leaders, Tordjman rallies the local residents and throws lavish dinner parties using dishes from the last meal served on the Titanic. His Bernard’s Bistro, open for lunch and dinner, features a piano bar and dishes such as Escargot Belle Epoque and herb-crusted rack of lamb, from his hometown of Versailles, France.