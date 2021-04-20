Where are you going?
15 Romolo

15 Romolo Pl, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Website
| +1 415-398-1359
Have Drinks and Dinner at 15 Romolo in North Beach San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 5pm - 2am

Have Drinks and Dinner at 15 Romolo in North Beach

If the walls of North Beach’s 15 Romolo could talk, they’d certainly have quite a few stories to tell. Over the last century, this building has been home to a speakeasy, a brothel, and the Basque Hotel, which still operates today along with the 15 Romolo restaurant and bar. Serving food until 1:30 am every day, stop by the restaurant for a craft cocktail, a plate of poutine, and a relaxing evening listening to tunes on the classic jukebox. Looking for a weekend brunch spot? Head to 15 Romolo for their Punch Drunk Brunch (“With no drink in hand, brunch is just breakfast”), served every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.
By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

