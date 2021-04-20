Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

137 Waterfront St

137 Waterfront St
Website
The Tasting Room Wine Bar & Shop Fort Washington Maryland United States

The Tasting Room Wine Bar & Shop

The Tasting Room is the sleek place to go to experience good wine and music at night by the waterfront. Thirty-six wines are available for self-serve tastings with a feature on those from the local Boxwood Winery in Middleburg, Virginia. The friendly staff is knowledgeable and guides guests in choosing wines that suit their tastes.

It's stand-up only inside, but plenty of seating and tables are available outside for those who want to enjoy drinks and light dinner fare overlooking the Potomac.

The bar also has two other D.C.-based locations in Chevy Chase, Maryland and Reston, Virginia.

Tip: If you're with a partner who is not into wine, there is also a selection of beer available for tasting.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points