137 Waterfront St

The Tasting Room Wine Bar & Shop The Tasting Room is the sleek place to go to experience good wine and music at night by the waterfront. Thirty-six wines are available for self-serve tastings with a feature on those from the local Boxwood Winery in Middleburg, Virginia. The friendly staff is knowledgeable and guides guests in choosing wines that suit their tastes.



It's stand-up only inside, but plenty of seating and tables are available outside for those who want to enjoy drinks and light dinner fare overlooking the Potomac.



The bar also has two other D.C.-based locations in Chevy Chase, Maryland and Reston, Virginia.



Tip: If you're with a partner who is not into wine, there is also a selection of beer available for tasting.