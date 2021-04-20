Where are you going?
137 Pillars House Chiang Mai

2 Soi 1 Nawatgate Road, ตำบล ช้างม่อย Chiang Mai, เชียงใหม่ 50000, Thailand
Website
| +66 53 247 788
137 Pillars House Chiang Mai

There’s a reason boutique hotel 137 Pillars House looks like the set of a Rodgers & Hammerstein musical. Set among galleries and cafés in the picturesque Wat Gate neighborhood, the 1889 property was once the home of Louis Leonowens, son of Anna from The King and I. Here you’ll find 30 serene suites that blend colonial charm (raffia-backed four-poster beds, herringbone teak floors) with clean, contemporary style. The public spaces are equally photoworthy, with antique rugs, bamboo furnishings, and intricately carved ceiling tiles. There’s even a lap pool bordered by a towering living wall, and an elegant, wood-clad fitness center.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

