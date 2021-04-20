137 Pillars House Chiang Mai
There’s a reason boutique hotel 137 Pillars House looks like the set of a Rodgers & Hammerstein musical. Set among galleries and cafés in the picturesque Wat Gate neighborhood, the 1889 property was once the home of Louis Leonowens, son of Anna from The King and I
. Here you’ll find 30 serene suites that blend colonial charm (raffia-backed four-poster beds, herringbone teak floors) with clean, contemporary style. The public spaces are equally photoworthy, with antique rugs, bamboo furnishings, and intricately carved ceiling tiles. There’s even a lap pool bordered by a towering living wall, and an elegant, wood-clad fitness center.