1313 Main & Lulu's Kitchen

1313 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Website
| +1 707-258-1313
Pairing Perfection In Napa Town

Getting a little jaded each time you hear the words " wine pairing" ? Yeah me too. That's why when I happen to find an exec. chef that works in concert with the sommelier spending their energy developing the perfect pairings there is indeed magic to be tasted.

Adam Ross the Executive Chef and Jordan Nova the Restaurant Director at 1313 Main in Napa, are best friends and collaborators who took a jump together to develop the unique restaurant concept and do, very much, micro-manage the restaurant except in the other's area of expertise. Staff is all hand-selected and are the cream of the crop in Napa wine country. And speaking of crop, Adam's produce comes from a garden plot a block away pulled or snipped or picked for your plate only an hour or so ahead of the dinner service. The wine list is magnificent and with Jordan's talent as to the perfect wine for you and your course, and Adam in the kitchen, you will have an exceptional meal. Highly recommended.

The first course a "Cucumber Caviar" of lemon cucumber, pickles, dill creme fraiche, Sea Beans, Borage sprouts and blossoms, paired with Krug Champagne "Grande Cuvee" Reims, France.
By Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert

