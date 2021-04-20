Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

13 Degrees Wine Bar

Place Jourdan 49, 1040 Etterbeek, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 231 10 06
A Wine Bar that Celebrates European Diversity Etterbeek Belgium

More info

Mon - Fri 5pm - 1am
Sat 6pm - 1am

A Wine Bar that Celebrates European Diversity

One of Brussels newest wine bars is on the bustling and trendy Place Jourdan, in the European Quarter of Brussels. 13 Degrees features wine by the glass from around the world, as well as tasty food selections. This cosy wine bar spills out onto the sidewalk terrace during the warmer months and caters to the large expat community in the area. The bar hosts celebrations for the 27 EU member states national holidays, making it a year-long international party.

13 Degrees offers a variety of tapas, charcuterie and cheeses as well as excellent salads (plenty big enough for sharing). Or enjoy your wine here before heading to one of the many restaurant options on this bustling square.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points