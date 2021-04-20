13 Degrees Wine Bar
Place Jourdan 49, 1040 Etterbeek, Belgium
| +32 2 231 10 06
Mon - Fri 5pm - 1am
Sat 6pm - 1am
A Wine Bar that Celebrates European DiversityOne of Brussels newest wine bars is on the bustling and trendy Place Jourdan, in the European Quarter of Brussels. 13 Degrees features wine by the glass from around the world, as well as tasty food selections. This cosy wine bar spills out onto the sidewalk terrace during the warmer months and caters to the large expat community in the area. The bar hosts celebrations for the 27 EU member states national holidays, making it a year-long international party.
13 Degrees offers a variety of tapas, charcuterie and cheeses as well as excellent salads (plenty big enough for sharing). Or enjoy your wine here before heading to one of the many restaurant options on this bustling square.