Chauhan Ale & Masala House 123 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203, USA

An Unlikely Mash Up: India, Britain and the American South Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan has introduced something totally original to the Nashville dining scene with Chauhan Ale & Masala House. The restaurant, which opened in the Gulch neighborhood in the fall of 2014 serves dishes with Southern influences and Indian flavors in a British gastro pub setting. Look for dishes such as garam masala pork belly, Hyderbadi ribeye with curried mac n' cheese, and the chef's own take on the South's classic meat and three, which comes with a choice of three sides such as naan, raita, and chutney. Chef Chauhan teamed up with local microbrewery, Cool Springs, to develop craft beers infused with Indian spices such as a chai porter.