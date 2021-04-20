Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chauhan Ale & Masala House

123 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Website
An Unlikely Mash Up: India, Britain and the American South Nashville Tennessee United States

An Unlikely Mash Up: India, Britain and the American South

Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan has introduced something totally original to the Nashville dining scene with Chauhan Ale & Masala House. The restaurant, which opened in the Gulch neighborhood in the fall of 2014 serves dishes with Southern influences and Indian flavors in a British gastro pub setting. Look for dishes such as garam masala pork belly, Hyderbadi ribeye with curried mac n' cheese, and the chef's own take on the South's classic meat and three, which comes with a choice of three sides such as naan, raita, and chutney. Chef Chauhan teamed up with local microbrewery, Cool Springs, to develop craft beers infused with Indian spices such as a chai porter. 
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points