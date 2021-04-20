122 Waterfront St
122 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Shimmering Shades of White at Coco BlancaImagine that Hemingway and Hepburn had a love child born in a Paris flea market—her name would be Coco Blanca. This lifestyle boutique at National Harbor presents an eclectic mix of furniture, accessories, jewelry, clothing, linens, and gifts all set in the demure shades of colors found in a coconut.
Stepping into the store feels like a visit to the vacation home of a chic friend. Shop hostesses Gayla, Elisabeth and Susie treat customers with Southern grace and hospitality and put a lot of thought into curating merchandise for the alluring persona of Coco. The store has recently opened a second branch located across the river in Old Town, Alexandria.