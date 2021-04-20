Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

122 Waterfront St

122 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Website
Shimmering Shades of White at Coco Blanca Oxon Hill Maryland United States

Shimmering Shades of White at Coco Blanca

Imagine that Hemingway and Hepburn had a love child born in a Paris flea market—her name would be Coco Blanca. This lifestyle boutique at National Harbor presents an eclectic mix of furniture, accessories, jewelry, clothing, linens, and gifts all set in the demure shades of colors found in a coconut.

Stepping into the store feels like a visit to the vacation home of a chic friend. Shop hostesses Gayla, Elisabeth and Susie treat customers with Southern grace and hospitality and put a lot of thought into curating merchandise for the alluring persona of Coco. The store has recently opened a second branch located across the river in Old Town, Alexandria.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points