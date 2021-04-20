121BC
44 Peel St, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2395 0200
Mon - Sat 5:30pm - 12am
Vino PhilosophyEnophiles, look no further for that rare glass of wine.
During an annual trip, 121BC's sommelier visits artisanal wine producers in Italy. The idea is to select minimal interventionist wines, and based on this philosophy, to add exclusive, organic wines to lists at 121BC and its siblings in Sydney.
Decked out in stylish, minimalist decor, this is an ultimate destination for meeting up with friends for a night of chitchat and tasting vintages like Tuscany's 1978 Il Colle Brunello di Montalcino sangiovese. Or, sip on a glass of what the staff call "white like a red", the 2011 Matej Skerlj Malvasia malvasia istriana from Friuli. This special vino is made the Bianchi Macerati way, in which the grape skins, seeds and stems are left to macerate.
If you're peckish (or better yet, famished), there's also a popular menu of Italian family-style dishes to devour, letting you have a perfectly satisfying night out, painting the town red (or white!).