Record Shopping at 12 Tónar

12 Tónar is one of Iceland 's longest-serving record stores and is also a local record label. Housed in a traditional wooden house in downtown Reykjavik, it's the best place to find all kinds of Icelandic music—from classical and pop to rock and underground rarities; you can even get locally produced, non-commercial one-offs. It's an elegant space with listening stations, and an espresso machine upstairs. They hold the occasional concert downstairs.