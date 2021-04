Putting Apartheid Laws Where They Belong

I think we can all agree that South Africa's apartheid laws were pretty sh***y. At the 12 Decades Art Hotel in Johannesburg - where each of the 12 rooms is designed by a different local artist to represent a different decade in Joburg history - a series of laws that were passed to institute forced segregation between the races are now lining a toilet. So you can you-know-what all over them. Genius.