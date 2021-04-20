12 Apostles Helicopters
Great Ocean Rd, Princetown VIC 3269, Australia
| +61 3 5598 8283
Sun - Sat 9am - 4pm
Up in the Air Over the 12 ApostlesVisitors to Victoria, Australia can see the famous 12 Apostles by foot, by car or via the air. I did all three and while I enjoyed the hike most because I loved seeing so much of the surrounding landscape, I recommend a ride up in the air over the Apostles if you only have time for one mode of transportation and you don't have long enough to walk.
While up in the air with 12 Apostles Helicopters, you can easily see that just eight limestone formations remain and while it's less than 12 the majesty and beauty of the Apostles isn't really dimmed. It's a truly thrilling natural sight from the air.
Rides begin at $145 AUSD, and can cost as much as $570 for a full hour that includes not just the Apostles but all the way from the Bay of Islands in the west, to Cape Otway lighthouse in the east.