Sedona Airport Mesa
1185 Airport Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Stay above SedonaEscaping the lower elevation heat of a southern Arizona summer, my wife and I headed up to the mile-high red-rock country around Sedona. This was the view from our hotel: red rocks all around...
Sky Ranch Lodge is perched on the summit of prosaically-named Airport Mesa. Fortunately, the airport is small and only handles the occasional helicopter or private plane. With junipers and pines all around, this quiet, straightforward hotel is in the middle of town, but above it all—a perfect base for pleasures both civilized (restaurants, galleries, boutiques) and uncivilized (hikes in the wild landscape).
There are fancier places to drop your bags, but for uplifting views, this hotel in Sedona rises above them all. (For more info: http://www.skyranchlodge.com)