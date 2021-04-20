115 Belmont Ave E 115 Belmont Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102, USA

Goodwill on the Hill Finally, Capitol Hill’s hipsters get their own Goodwill store! Their newest location is clean, reasonably priced, and best of all, has its own free parking lot — a rare treat for shoppers on the Hill. Located in the old Half Price Books building, it has a lot more charm than Goodwill stores typically do: exposed brick walls, open beams, large windows, and high ceilings all make the space feel airy and light. The prices are comparable to other Goodwill stores, and the inventory seems to be hand-picked for hipster appeal, which means their items skew heavily toward designer labels and ironically ugly vintage. You’ll find a limited amount of furniture and books downstairs as well.