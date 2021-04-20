Where are you going?
11 Shakespeare Rd

11 Shakespeare Road, Bluff Hill, Napier 4110, New Zealand
The Cabana, Napier, North Island, New Zealand. Napier New Zealand

The Cabana, Napier, North Island, New Zealand.

Napier is known as the Art Deco capital of New Zealand (and probably the world). Yet there's more to this North Island city than white-walled tires, funky hats and oddly-proportioned buildings. The Cabana is an institution in the Southern Hemisphere, a place were up-and-comers cut their teeth, and big names cut loose. Kane Raisey is a bit of a Napier institution himself - a rock star, a storyteller, a stock car driver, and a hell of a good guy, Kane puts on a great show in one of the funkiest venues on the planet.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

