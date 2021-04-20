10 CORSO COMO
1699 Nanjing W Rd, JingAnSi, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
10 Corso ComoFrom a garage in Milan to a world-wide presence, 10 Corso Como is as much a work of art as it is a boutique shop. If fashion is your jam, you won't want to miss a tour up the glass elevator to the top floor gallery, carefully curated by mastermind Carla Sozzani. Shop each floor along the way or head straight to the gallery and on through to the restaurant and lounge bar for a bite, a sip and a view.
Opening Hours: 10am-10pm daily