Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

10 CORSO COMO

1699 Nanjing W Rd, JingAnSi, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Website
10 Corso Como Shanghai China

10 Corso Como

From a garage in Milan to a world-wide presence, 10 Corso Como is as much a work of art as it is a boutique shop. If fashion is your jam, you won't want to miss a tour up the glass elevator to the top floor gallery, carefully curated by mastermind Carla Sozzani. Shop each floor along the way or head straight to the gallery and on through to the restaurant and lounge bar for a bite, a sip and a view.

Opening Hours: 10am-10pm daily
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original the peninsula shanghai.jpg?1474837223?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points