Beware of Green Ice Cream!!!
It was a hot day in Tokyo
and what better thing to enjoy than a nice ice cream cone? I saw these giant (I think plastic) ice cream cones that looked very life like and tempting. So I said to myself, "Mike, why don't you get one of those delicious looking pistachio cones?!" To which I replied, "You know Mike, I think that's a great idea!" Well speaking no Japanese, I pointed to the green ice cream, did a yen-cone exchange and took a big lick. "What the hey," I said to me. "That isn't pistachio!" In fact it was a green tea ice cream! A very strange tasting cone indeed and moreso since I was expecting a different flavor to soak into my tastebuds. So ice cream buyer in Japan, beware; that is a green tea ice cream! After the first several licks, it was quite good!!