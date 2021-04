104 Art Suites Carrera 18A #104 - 77, Bogotá, Colombia

104 Art Suites, Bogotá Up-and-coming Colombian artists designed the one and two-bedroom units at 104 Art Suites in the Usaquén neighborhood. The result is 22 accommodations with quirky décor, such as the voyeuristic Suite 601, which features convex mirrors and binoculars for spying on neighbors.

From $163. Carrera 18A No. 104–77, 57/(0) 1-602-5959. Image courtesy of 104 Art Suites