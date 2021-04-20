Where are you going?
10271 S Eastern Ave [CLOSED]

10271 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
Website
High-Fashion Boutique Henderson Nevada United States

High-Fashion Boutique

This fashionable local boutique just celebrated a successful first year. Owner Marisela Altamirano leans towards Aussie brands such as Keepsake, Finders Keepers, and MinkPink for fun cocktail dresses and other trendy pieces. Lovers + Friends, from LA, is another favorite of hers—and the Young Hollywood celebrity set. Amari also has an impressive jewelry selection, jeans, and great deals at the end of every season. Ask Marisela to pick out items for you to try on—she has a terrific eye and is so sweet!
By Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert

