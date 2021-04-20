10271 S Eastern Ave [CLOSED] 10271 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052, USA

High-Fashion Boutique This fashionable local boutique just celebrated a successful first year. Owner Marisela Altamirano leans towards Aussie brands such as Keepsake, Finders Keepers, and MinkPink for fun cocktail dresses and other trendy pieces. Lovers + Friends, from LA, is another favorite of hers—and the Young Hollywood celebrity set. Amari also has an impressive jewelry selection, jeans, and great deals at the end of every season. Ask Marisela to pick out items for you to try on—she has a terrific eye and is so sweet!

