101 Ocean
101 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
| +1 954-776-8101
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 2am
Casual Yet Classy at 101 Ocean by the SeaLauderdale by the Sea is a quaint beach town where the locals visit daily for beach, breeze, and sunshine. Just 50 yards from the water is 101 Ocean.
The casual eatery is decked out with water features, fish tanks, and mosaic stone work. The eatery is a casual take on an upscale beach bar.
The restaurant recently went under a renovation and expansion, adding state-of-the-art kitchens, an open-air patio, and a wood-rimmed interior with rich moldings.
I stopped in to sample some of the appetizers and a cocktail. It was quite refreshing to pop into a more upscale environment in such a small, local area. The Jumping Shrimp, Calamari, and Sashimi Ahi Tuna were all fantastic. For dessert, I tried the white chocolate bread pudding. The hot and cold mixture of sweet bread, syrup, and white chocolate morsels melted on my tongue.
The restaurant has a very large indoor/outdoor bar seating up to 17 guests. The vibe is super chill, with flatscreen TVs and tasty happy hour drinks. Be sure to check their online calendar for weekly special events and live entertainment.