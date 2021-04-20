10 William Street

Where are you going?
This hole-in-the-wall wine bar in Paddington pours experimental reds, whites, rosés, sparklings, and skin-contact orange varietals and also cooks some of the most inventive cuisine in the neighborhood. If the wine list overwhelms you—there are more than 250 choices, mostly from Italy but also from France, Australia, and beyond—the friendly staff will be happy to help. Then, scan the right side of the chalkboard menu for the most enticing pairings, from starters like the fluffy, seedy pretzel accompanied by whipped bottarga (salted and cured fish roe) and kingfish with Spanish melon to seasonal handmade pastas such as a tagliatelle tangled in nettles, saffron, zucchini, and chevre. Whatever you decide, save room for the light but boozy tiramisu.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

