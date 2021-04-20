09001 Kapišová 090 01 Kapišová, Slovakia

Soviet war memorial in E. Slovakia In the spring while in Presov, we decided to rent a car and go discover a bit of the country. The goal was to visit several of the old wooden churches and then make our way up to Dukla, on the border with Poland.



While trying to find our way, we came across this memorial just outside the village of Kapisova (which seemed to consist of just a couple farm houses).



The big Ruissian tank, complete with the red star, is beating up on the smaller German tank. Funny, over here in Belgium it was the big German tanks beating up on the little American ones.



