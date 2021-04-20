Where are you going?
09000 Foix

09000 Foix, France
on top of the world, in the Pyrenees Foix France

Looking south on a bright winter day in the mountains along the France/Spain border...I felt much more confident hiking up a snowy slope on this sunny afternoon than I'd felt the day before, slipping and sliding as I tried skiing for the first time. I'd come down with a friend from Paris, leaving behind the grey skies. We spent a few days with his friends, which included a family farm dinner (they raise their own geese for foie gras), before I took a train over the Pyrenees for my first visit to Spain and my first glimpse of the Mediterranean. With all the giddiness of 'first times,' basking on this sunny summit truly felt like being 'on top of the world.'
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

