Aperitivo with a view

The one-Michelin-star restaurant All’Oro relocated to the ground floor of the First Luxury Art Hotel near Piazza del Popolo in January 2012 and in the spring chef and owner Riccardo Di Giacinto opened his newest venture, this rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar. The name derives from the food menu, which offers only raw and grilled things, but show up before dinner service for cocktails at sunset overlooking the domes of Rome