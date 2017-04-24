Home>Travel inspiration

You Can Ski Tahoe Until July 4th

By Matt Villano

Apr 24, 2017

share this article
flipboard
Photo by deVre_11_03_28_0077 /Flickr

Squaw Valley may even extend the season through summer for the first time ever.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Most people celebrate Independence Day in bathing suits, splashing at pool parties, and noshing on grilled hamburgers. This year, however, thanks to a record-setting winter, at least one Sierra Nevada resort plans to give ski bums the opportunity to celebrate while schussing down the slopes.

The resort, Squaw Valley, announced it will extend its ski season to July 4th.

Yes, you read that correctly: A ski resort in California is planning to have people skiing on its slopes into early summer.

The plan is not entirely far-fetched. Squaw, on the western side of Lake Tahoe, got blitzed with snow this winter. According to weather reports, it had received more than 700 inches of powder between November and April, more than 250 inches above average, and about 150 inches more than other ski resorts in the area.

If everything goes well, Squaw may even extend its ski season through the summer, too. 

Andy Wirth, Squaw’s CEO, hit the airwaves to say he’s considering leaving the slopes open all summer and into the 2017-2018 season, effectively making one long ski year. 

For the record, Squaw isn’t the only ski resort extending the usual plan. In Mammoth Lakes, on the eastern side of the Sierra, Mammoth Mountain will stay open through July 4th as well. 

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the Tahoe area, other resorts such as Heavenly and Northstar are planning to keep the slopes open longer because of the wet winter, too. These resorts recorded about 550 inches of snow. Reports out of Sacramento indicate Heavenly will be open weekends through the end of April, and Northstar was open daily until April 23rd. Both resorts usually shut down for the season April 16th.

>>Next: How to Deal With Electronic Border Searches

popular stories

  1. It’s True—Americans Can Travel to This Beautiful European Country Right Now

    Tips + News

  2. As California Reopens, State Reminds Travelers to Visit Responsibly

    Tips + News

  3. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—but Should You Go?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Travel News

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

Tech

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

Gear

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Comfort Camping