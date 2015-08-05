Wine & Design, Steely Dan, Lobsterfest: What to Do in Miami This Week

By <a href="http://www.miaminicemag.com/">Patricia Guarch Wise</a>
Aug 5, 2015
Here are the five coolest things to do in and around Miami this week. We publish a new list every Wednesday, covering Thursday through Wednesday. Stay tuned for insider updates on restaurant openings, festivals, exhibitions, shows, weekend escapes, and more.
Through September
Miami Spice
Miami Spice is here! More than 100 restaurants from all around the city are taking part this year, offering set three-course menus for lunch ($23) and dinner ($39). Try Michael Schwartz’s The Cypress Room, in the Design District, where that price is a serious bargain; you can also get wine pairings for each course for an additional $24. Reservations are recommended, and remember to mention you’re there for the Miami Spice menu.
Locations vary | From $23 | website
New opening | August 8
Full Bloom Vegan
If ingredients like nori, cashew ricotta, and rainbow quinoa get you excited, head over to the small island of Belle Isle, along the Venetian Causeway, for the opening of Full Bloom Vegan. This animal product–free restaurant debuts on Saturday afternoon with a menu that might entice even the staunchest meat-lover—especially when combined with the view over the water to Flagler Memorial Island, an unusual luxury for a casual cafe. Menu highlights include Classic Andalusian Gazpacho, Chimichurri Tempeh, and Raw Key Lime Ice Cream.
11 Island Ave, Miami Beach | (305) 397-8018 | website
August 11
Wine & Design with Bakehouse Art Complex at El Carajo
If you pick your wine by looking for the best designed label on the shelves, this event is for you. El Carajo International Tapas & Wine may be tucked into a gas station convenience store, but they have highly qualified sommeliers who will open wines with the best looking labels for a tasting alongside tapas pairings. After loosening up your creative juices with some sipping, you create your own personalized wine label under the guidance of Bakehouse Art Complex Resident Artist Dan Bondroff. There’s a prize for the best label—more wine, naturally.
7–9 p.m. | El Carajo International Tapas & Wines, 2465 SW 17th Ave., Miami | $40 (Upper Crust members), $45 (non-members) | website
August 12
Steely Dan With Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Steely Dan and Elvis Costello & The Imposters have been touring the country’s greatest concert venues, like the Hollywood Bowl and Red Rocks, and now they’re coming to West Palm Beach’s Perfect Vodka Amphitheater—an event that might easily be dubbed West Palm Beach’s Perfect Summer Concert. Steely Dan, backed by a full band of twelve, is the main event, with Elvis Costello & The Imposters playing a shorter set. Word is that both Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have been playing all the songs you want to hear, so we’re betting it’s worth the drive.
7 p.m. | Perfect Vodka Amphitheater at the S. Florida Fairgrounds, 601–7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach | (561) 795-8883 | From $35 | website
Weekend escape | August 6–9
Key West Lobsterfest
We’ve been in that dreary seasonal lull between stone crab season and Florida lobster season for a few months now, but the wait is finally over: Lobster season is upon us! Head down to Key West to celebrate with all the kooks at the southernmost part of the continental United States. Billed as “a celebration of our favorite crustacean” and “the biggest party of the summer,” the event kicks off with the Lobsterfest Duval Crawl (a Key West High School fundraiser that involves two-for-one Coronas and Kraken Rum cocktails) and includes a lobster boil, street fair and free concert, lobster brunch, and more.
Key West Promotions, 218 Whitehead St., Key West | (305) 294-7170 | Free | website
Patricia Guarch Wise is a Miami native and blogger behind www.miaminicemag.com. Her interests include paella, paranormal activity, Proenza Schouler and her Pekingese named Bonnaroo.
