Wine & Design, Steely Dan, Lobsterfest: What to Do in Miami This Week

share this article

Here are the five coolest things to do in and around Miami this week. We publish a new list every Wednesday, covering Thursday through Wednesday. Stay tuned for insider updates on restaurant openings, festivals, exhibitions, shows, weekend escapes, and more. Through September

Miami Spice

Miami Spice is here! More than 100 restaurants from all around the city are taking part this year, offering set three-course menus for lunch ($23) and dinner ($39). Try Michael Schwartz’s The Cypress Room, in the Design District, where that price is a serious bargain; you can also get wine pairings for each course for an additional $24. Reservations are recommended, and remember to mention you’re there for the Miami Spice menu.

Locations vary | From $23 | website New opening | August 8

Full Bloom Vegan

If ingredients like nori, cashew ricotta, and rainbow quinoa get you excited, head over to the small island of Belle Isle, along the Venetian Causeway, for the opening of Full Bloom Vegan. This animal product–free restaurant debuts on Saturday afternoon with a menu that might entice even the staunchest meat-lover—especially when combined with the view over the water to Flagler Memorial Island, an unusual luxury for a casual cafe. Menu highlights include Classic Andalusian Gazpacho, Chimichurri Tempeh, and Raw Key Lime Ice Cream.

11 Island Ave, Miami Beach | (305) 397-8018 | website

Article continues below advertisement

August 11

Wine & Design with Bakehouse Art Complex at El Carajo

If you pick your wine by looking for the best designed label on the shelves, this event is for you. El Carajo International Tapas & Wine may be tucked into a gas station convenience store, but they have highly qualified sommeliers who will open wines with the best looking labels for a tasting alongside tapas pairings. After loosening up your creative juices with some sipping, you create your own personalized wine label under the guidance of Bakehouse Art Complex Resident Artist Dan Bondroff. There’s a prize for the best label—more wine, naturally.

7–9 p.m. | El Carajo International Tapas & Wines, 2465 SW 17th Ave., Miami | $40 (Upper Crust members), $45 (non-members) | website August 12

Steely Dan With Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Steely Dan and Elvis Costello & The Imposters have been touring the country’s greatest concert venues, like the Hollywood Bowl and Red Rocks, and now they’re coming to West Palm Beach’s Perfect Vodka Amphitheater—an event that might easily be dubbed West Palm Beach’s Perfect Summer Concert. Steely Dan, backed by a full band of twelve, is the main event, with Elvis Costello & The Imposters playing a shorter set. Word is that both Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have been playing all the songs you want to hear, so we’re betting it’s worth the drive.

7 p.m. | Perfect Vodka Amphitheater at the S. Florida Fairgrounds, 601–7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach | (561) 795-8883 | From $35 | website

Article continues below advertisement