Wild New Ways to See Africa in 2016

From luxurious, hidden tents in Tanzania to wild encounters in Zimbabwe and safaris that give back, there are many ways to see the Serengeti and beyond in 2016. Endless options means you'll be able to find the best trip for you. We've broken it down into three categories to get you started--the rest is up to you.

The New Serengeti

Sleeping under canvas is the original way to go on safari. Designed for easy fly-in access, Tanzania’s new tented safari camps touch the earth lightly, hidden away in remote reaches of its iconic national parks or private concessions. Now, all you have to do is find the right tent for you.

Zimbabwe Ups Its Game

Finally, diverse, animal-rich Zimbabwe is gaining ground as a safari destination: The U.S. dollar is accepted (along with South African rand), there’s a new Victoria Falls airport, and a joint Zim-Zam (KAZA) visa makes it easy to see both sides of the Zambezi River. Best of all, Zimbabwe offers exceptional value relative to its neighbors. Two companies are taking advantage of this heady mix.

Companies That Care

Your safari dollars can go towards schools, children, or wildlife conservation, if only you know where to look. Philanthropies like Children in the Wilderness, the African Bush Camps Foundation, and The Foundation for Tomorrow, as well as community outreach programs at lodges like Singita Grumeti, make it easy to turn your safari into a way to lend a helping hand.