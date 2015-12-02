Home>Travel inspiration>Epic Trips>Safari

Wild New Ways to See Africa in 2016

By Sarah Purkrabek

Dec 2, 2015

From the January/February 2016 issue

share this article
flipboard
Asilia Namiri Plains Camp

Photo Courtesy of Asilia Namiri Plains Camp

Asilia Namiri Plains Camp

The safari has a whole new look for the New Year.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

From luxurious, hidden tents in Tanzania to wild encounters in Zimbabwe and safaris that give back, there are many ways to see the Serengeti and beyond in 2016. Endless options means you'll be able to find the best trip for you. We've broken it down into three categories to get you started--the rest is up to you. 

The New Serengeti
Sleeping under canvas is the original way to go on safari. Designed for easy fly-in access, Tanzania’s new tented safari camps touch the earth lightly, hidden away in remote reaches of its iconic national parks or private concessions. Now, all you have to do is find the right tent for you.

Zimbabwe Ups Its Game
Finally, diverse, animal-rich Zimbabwe is gaining ground as a safari destination: The U.S. dollar is accepted (along with South African rand), there’s a new Victoria Falls airport, and a joint Zim-Zam (KAZA) visa makes it easy to see both sides of the Zambezi River. Best of all, Zimbabwe offers exceptional value relative to its neighbors. Two companies are taking advantage of this heady mix.

Companies That Care
Your safari dollars can go towards schools, children, or wildlife conservation, if only you know where to look. Philanthropies like Children in the Wilderness, the African Bush Camps Foundation, and The Foundation for Tomorrow, as well as community outreach programs at lodges like Singita Grumeti, make it easy to turn your safari into a way to lend a helping hand. 

Article continues below advertisement

popular stories

  1. When Will We Travel Abroad Again? A Country-by-Country Guide to Reopenings

    Tips + News

  2. The 11 Best Travel Cameras for 2020

    Tips + News

  3. Private Room Fares on Amtrak’s Most Scenic Routes Are Heavily Discounted Right Now

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Travel News

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

Tech

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

Gear

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Comfort Camping