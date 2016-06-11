Why You Need to Head to Santa Fe for Art This Summer

It’s been said that some of the best things in life come in threes. For evidence of this, look no further than the annual Santa Fe Art Trifecta (July 7–17) , a 10-day festival-slash-alliance among three massive arts organizations (and festivals in their own right): International Folk Art Market, SITE Santa Fe, and Art Santa Fe.

The city of Santa Fe is well known for its art scene and embrace of all things creative. Long before it was added to UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in 2005, markets and art fairs were at the heart of New Mexico’s capital. A percentage of all Santa Fe hotel taxes go to supporting local arts organizations and communities.



The event that showcases this unbridled creative spirit best is Art Santa Fe (July 7–10). As one of the newest additions to Redwood Media Group (the folks behind a number of fine-art exhibitions, including Spectrum Miami and Artexpo New York), the organization is taking on a new, expanded program that includes everything from art demos to site-specific solo exhibits, panel discussions with artists, curators, designers, and industry professionals, and a special spotlight on one emerging artist.

Ready to hit the road and head to Santa Fe? Take a scroll through the slideshow for a sneak peak of 17 of this year’s featured artists and galleries. [[[slideshow_id#207]]]



>>Next: The AFAR Guide to Santa Fe