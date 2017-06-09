Why a Trip to Canada’s Remote Northern Territories Is Worth the Effort

My guide wanted me to see the grocery store. She was hoping I’d buy her a soda, but I couldn’t justify spending $6 on can of Coca-Cola, no matter how good she was at her profession.

Did I mention my guide was a seven-year-old girl? I first met her when she ran excitedly to hug me as I stepped off a Zodiac boat that had just pulled into her hometown of Ikpiarjuk, an 870-person hamlet in the territory of Nunavut. Along with 180 other passengers from the Ocean Endeavour—a vessel operated by Adventure Canada—I had landed on Ikpiarjuk during a 12-day expedition cruise around the Canadian Arctic and Greenland. The trip is a dream for adventurers enamored with arctic landscapes and wildlife: We saw polar bears, narrow fjords, icebergs half-submerged in turquoise water.

The only way to reach this remote area is by boat or plane, and the Ikpiarjuk supply plane was late. The town’s soda stock was dwindling, so the price had been jacked up higher than usual. My grade-school guru overcame her disappointment quickly and marched me across the village, pointing out landmarks. There was her cousin’s house, the school, the moored sailboats where she and her friends played. There was another relative, her step-step-cousin, in a traditional amauti (parka) hand-sewn from seal skins and caribou hides.